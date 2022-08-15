Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 11-8; Double-A Pensacola won, 13-12 (F/12); High-A Beloit won, 3-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 9-4 (F/8). Willians Astudillo (Jacksonville) homered for the fourth time in his last six games and should be in the mix for International League Player of the Week honors. Trevor Rogers (Pensacola) stretched out to 76 pitches, but allowed plenty of hard contact (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 HR). Expect his rehab to be transferred to Jacksonville this coming week.
- Charles Leblanc extended his streak of reaching base in each of his first 13 MLB games.
- Unfortunately, Leblanc’s teammates are dragging down Miami’s offense. The club has gone 15 consecutive games scoring three runs or fewer. The modern era record for such futility is 19 games.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Braves series predictions, only Super Follower Jerar Encarnación Stan foresaw the Braves completing a four-game road sweep. Nobody picked Michael Harris II for Series MVP honors, so it went to Ronald Acuña Jr. The superstar outfielder sat out on Sunday and his status is day-to-day with right knee soreness.
- Join us for Fish Stripes LIVE from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 50.5% chance to win their series opener against the Padres.
- Designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Billy Hamilton has elected free agency. Maybe he’ll catch on with a postseason contender that values his disruptive baserunning.
- Every Sandy Alcantara home start comes with a new t-shirt, available for those who sit in the “Sandy’s Beach” section. Tonight’s one celebrates his Dominican heritage.
- Kevin Barral found Marlins top prospect Eury Pérez at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday. Here’s their conversation (translated from Spanish to English), which touches on Pérez’s relationship with Alcantara.
- Five years ago, Giancarlo Stanton broke Gary Sheffield’s Marlins single-season home run record. During the rest of August and September, Stanton boosted his total to 59, which won’t be threatened for the foreseeable future.
- Alex Contreras started a petition calling on principal owner Bruce Sherman to sell the Marlins. After reaching its original 100-signature goal, Contreras has set his sights on 200.
- Any questions for newly acquired Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans? Fish Stripes will be recording an interview with Groshans this week. Through nine games with the Jumbo Shrimp, he is slashing .273/.385/.394 (116 wRC+) with nearly as many walks (6) as strikeouts (7).
Loading comments...