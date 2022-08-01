Marlins on the Move: 7/25-7/31

Welcome back to Marlins on the Move! This past week spelled the beginning of professional careers for a handful of the most recent Marlins’ draftees, a taste of the big show for Charles Leblanc as well as Jake Fishman, and the return of Nick Neidert. As per usual, progress reports on minor league rehab assignments are included as well.

1st Round Pick Berry Among Draftee Debuts

Jacob Berry, 6th overall pick in this past month’s draft, debuted for the Florida Complex League Marlins on the 28th. The LSU product went 1-for-5 in his debut with a 2 RBI single as his first professional hit. Berry should likely be on the move sooner rather than later, as the two years of college experience means he is 1.4 years older than the average FCL player.

Also making his first pro appearance was 1B Torin Montgomery, the Marlins’ 14th round selection out of Missouri. Montgomery came out of the gates blazing, going 5-for-11 with one HR and no strikeouts in his first three games played. The 21-year-old will be an interesting prospect to track through the minor leagues as his hit tool, both power and contact, showcased great potential during his time in college.

Torin Montgomery had his first professional home run today!!! @torinm14 pic.twitter.com/AYQjfW3iCp — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 30, 2022

Berry and Montgomery certainly were not alone, either. Also kicking off their professional careers were 8th round LHP Dale Stanavich (1 IP, 2K) as well as 13th round OF Chase Luttrell (2-for-4, 2 RBI). Both participated in FCL games but expect the draft class to spread itself out across a few layers of the minor league system in the coming weeks.

New Faces at LoanDepot Park

On the 29th the Marlins made a flurry of transactions hours before the start of their series with the Mets. Struggling Trevor Rogers was sent to the IL with a potential “phantom injury,” noted part-time reliever Willians Astudillo was DFA’d for the second time this year, and Max Meyer was moved to the 60-day IL, freeing up a spot on the 40-man roster. Filling those spots were first-time major leaguers INF Charles Leblanc and soft-tossing LHP Jake Fishman. Former Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year RHP Nick Neidert claimed the last spot.

All three of them proved to be bright spots in a rather dull series. Neidert tossed the best start of the series, going five innings deep and allowing only two runs. Outside of that inning Neidert looked in control on the mound, striking out 3 and walking nobody.

Charles Leblanc already seems to be well-liked. The Canadian-born major leaguer had been tearing it up for a while in Jacksonville at the AAA level and had finally got the shot he so rightfully deserved. Leblanc wasted no time making his impact felt with some strong defensive plays before crushing a double down the right field line for his first major league hit, knocking an extremely effective Carlos Carrasco out of the game. In Sunday’s game Leblanc was 2-for-4 with a double and his first career homer, showcasing the power quite evident in his game.

Rehab Assignment Updates

1B Garrett Cooper (Right Wrist Contusion)

Garrett Cooper began his rehab stint in Jupiter this week, with one game under his belt at the time of writing this. Expect to see him back in the coming days...that is, if he still is wearing a Marlins uniform at that time. Supposedly the Dodgers and Astros have checked in on the All-Star.

RHP Edward Cabrera (Right Elbow Tendonitis)

Cabrera made his first start in AAA Jacksonville this past week, throwing a one-hitter over five innings while striking out seven. The righty has looked dominant in his three rehab starts, not allowing a singular run. It was reported that Cabrera is likely to get at least one more start in Jacksonville to stretch his pitch count a little further after only getting up to 61 in his last start.

RHP Cole Sulser (Right Lat Strain)

Bullpen arm Cole Sulser began his rehab assignment in Jupiter this last week with the Hammerheads. To this point he has made two appearances, including striking out three batters on Sunday. Expect him to be back, healthy, and contributing within the next month.

LHP Jesús Luzardo (Left Forearm Strain)

In Jesús Luzardo’s final rehab start, he was stretched out to 75 pitches. The results were underwhelming—in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, Luzardo surrendered two runs on three hits, striking out six and walking four. The lack of command is unfortunate and is something to keep an eye on when he presumably faces the Reds on Monday night.

RHP Anthony Bender (Back Stiffness)

Bender has made a total of six relief appearances now. Just like Luzardo, he’s on the very of being back in the majors. With Bender on the 60-day IL any move to put him on the roster would also mean the DFA’ing/trading of a fellow Marlin.

Full Transaction List

LHP Maycold León assigned to FCL Marlins from Jupiter Hammerheads.

Jupiter Hammerheads released CF Javeon Cody.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Anthony Bender on a rehab assignment to Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Miami Marlins recalled 1B Lewin Díaz from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Edward Cabrera on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos activated RHP Dylan Bice from the 7-day injured list.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis on a rehab assignment to Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Cole Sulser on a rehab assignment to Jupiter Hammerheads.

Miami Marlins recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins signed free agent RHP Collin Lowe to a minor league contract.

RHP Colton Hock assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

RHP Andrew McInvale assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

RHP Robinson Martinez assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

RHP Cody Mincey assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

RHP Anthony Maldonado assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

2B Angeudis Santos assigned to FCL Marlins from Jupiter Hammerheads.

SS Kahlil Watson assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

RHP Euri Montero assigned to FCL Marlins from Jupiter Hammerheads.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp sent C Payton Henry on a rehab assignment to Jupiter Hammerheads.

RHP Anthony Maldonado assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of LHP Jake Fishman from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of SS Charles Leblanc from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Robinson Martinez assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

Beloit Sky Carp placed SS Osiris Johnson on the 7-day injured list.

Miami Marlins sent 1B Garrett Cooper on a rehab assignment to Jupiter Hammerheads.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

OF Chase Luttrell assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

Jupiter Hammerheads placed OF Jorge Caballero on the 7-day injured list.