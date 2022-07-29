This article will be updated frequently with the newest information placed near the top of the page...

Garrett Cooper’s 2022 season stats: .279/.347/.426, 122 wRC+, 7 HR, 1.3 fWAR in 337 PA (84 G)

Cooper’s career stats: .281/.352/.446, 120 wRC+, 37 HR, 4.1 fWAR in 1,224 PA (323 G)

Miscellaneous details: $2.5 million salary this season; under club control through 2023 via arbitration; age 31; currently on 10-day injured list with right wrist contusion (eligible to return August 5); has only played first base and designated hitter in 2022 (prior experience in left field and right field)

THURSDAY, 7:52 P.M. ET

The Astros have joined the Dodgers as contenders who are kicking the tires on Cooper, according to KPRC 2 Sports’ Ari Alexander. “The Marlins are reluctant to deal him,” Alexander adds.

Houston views Cooper as a potential upgrade at first base over Yuli Gurriel (.238/.291/.390, 95 wRC+, 7 HR, -0.1 fWAR in 354 PA this season). In L.A., Freddie Freeman is thriving as the everyday first baseman, so much of Coop’s playing time there would presumably coming as a DH/pinch-hitter.

WEDNESDAY, 4:00 P.M. ET

From Craig Mish of SportsGrid on the latest episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered: “If I had to predict, I think Cooper is back with the Marlins and I don’t think he’s traded next week.”