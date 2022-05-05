 clock menu more-arrow no yes
May 5-8: Marlins at Padres Series Preview

Even with Fernando Tatís Jr. sidelined, this may be the Marlins’ toughest matchup of the young 2022 season.

By Nicole Cahill and Ely Sussman
Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

In the midst of their worst losing streak of 2022, the Miami Marlins are embarking on their second west-coast road trip in as many months. It begins with an extra-long matchup against the San Diego Padres.

We’ll cover the usual stuff in this series preview:

  • Schedule, Watch, Listen
  • Probable Pitchers
  • Recent Lineups
  • What To Watch For
  • Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Thursday, May 5 at 9:40 pm

Friday, May 6 at 9:40 pm

Saturday, May 7 at 8:40 pm

Sunday, May 8 at 4:10 pm

  • TV broadcast: Bally Sports Sun for Thursday’s game; Friday-Sunday on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)
  • Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710
  • May 5 Marlins probable starter Jesús Luzardo Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • May 5 Padres probable starter Nick Martinez Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
  • May 6 Marlins probable starter Sandy Alcantara Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images
  • May 6 Padres probable starter Yu Darvish Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
  • May 7 Marlins probable starter Pablo López Photo by Diamond Images via Getty Images
  • May 7 Padres probable starter Sean Manaea Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
  • May 8 Marlins probable starter Trevor Rogers Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
  • May 8 Padres probable starter Joe Musgrove Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Probable Pitchers

Thursday: LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Nick Martinez

  • Luzardo: 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34.1 K%, 40.0 HardContact% in 20.1 IP
  • Martinez: 4.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 20.7 K%, 39.3 HardContact% in 19.2 IP

Friday: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Yu Darvish

  • Alcantara: 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 21.0 K%, 23.2 HardContact% in 31.0 IP
  • Darvish: 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22.5 K%, 17.6 HardContact% in 26.1 IP

Saturday: RHP Pablo López vs. LHP Sean Manaea

  • López: 1.61 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 28.3 K%, 18.6 HardContact% in 28.0 IP
  • Manaea: 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 24.8 K%, 32.5 HardContact% in 30.0 IP

Sunday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Joe Musgrove

  • Rogers: 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18.6 K%, 27.9 HardContact% in 22.0 IP
  • Musgrove: 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 26.8 K%, 23.3 HardContact% in 32.0 IP

Projected Lineups

Marlins most recent lineup: Berti (3B), Aguilar (1B), Soler (LF), Cooper (DH), Anderson (RF), Chisholm Jr. (2B), Rojas (SS), De La Cruz (CF), Henry (C).
Marlins’ recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs
Padres most recent lineup: Grisham (CF), Cronenworth (1B), Machado (3B), Profar (LF), Hosmer (DH), Kim (SS), Alfaro (C), Abrams (2B), Azocar (RF).
Padres’ recent lineups.
Roster Resource / FanGraphs

What to watch for on...

Thursday: Make-or-break pitch

  • Jesús Luzardo has relied more heavily on his slurve this season, yielding generally great results. He has tallied 20 of his 28 strikeouts on that pitch.
  • The Padres rank second among all MLB teams with a .308 weighted on-base average against breaking balls, according to Baseball Savant. Eric Hosmer (MLB-leading .663 wOBA) and Manny Machado (.526 wOBA) are especially dangerous.

Friday: Agui’s on-base streak

  • Jesús Aguilar has recovered from his slow start to the year by going on a career-best 18-game on-base streak. He even showed some extra-base power on Wednesday as he continues to solidify himself as the regular No. 2 hitter in the Marlins’ lineup.
  • Assuming that Aguilar reaches safely in the series opener, he will have an opportunity to match Trea Turner (20 games) for the longest streak of the 2022 season.

Saturday: El Oso revenge game?

Fish Stripes original GIF
  • Jorge Alfaro was the Marlins’ primary catcher from 2019-2021, slashing .252/.298/.386 (84 wRC+) with 25 home runs in 253 games. They traded him to the Padres right before the MLB lockout began.
  • Alfaro has been behind the plate for every one of Sean Manaea’s starts this season, so it’s a good bet that he will be in the lineup on Saturday night. How will he perform against the club that essentially salary-dumped him over the winter?

Sunday: Big test for Trevor Rogers

  • Although Rogers has been effective in a couple of his 2022 outings, he doesn’t resemble his old All-Star self. The tall lefty’s strikeout rate is far below the league average and he is struggling to maintain his fastball velocity deep into starts.
  • This will be the Padres’ first time facing Rogers, so perhaps that lack of familiarity will be an advantage for him.

Poll

May 5-8: How will this series play out?

