In the midst of their worst losing streak of 2022, the Miami Marlins are embarking on their second west-coast road trip in as many months. It begins with an extra-long matchup against the San Diego Padres.

We’ll cover the usual stuff in this series preview:

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Thursday, May 5 at 9:40 pm

Friday, May 6 at 9:40 pm

Saturday, May 7 at 8:40 pm

Sunday, May 8 at 4:10 pm

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Sun for Thursday’s game; Friday-Sunday on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Sun for Thursday’s game; Friday-Sunday on Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Grid View May 5 Marlins probable starter Jesús Luzardo Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

May 5 Padres probable starter Nick Martinez Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

May 6 Marlins probable starter Sandy Alcantara Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

May 6 Padres probable starter Yu Darvish Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

May 7 Marlins probable starter Pablo López Photo by Diamond Images via Getty Images

May 7 Padres probable starter Sean Manaea Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

May 8 Marlins probable starter Trevor Rogers Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

May 8 Padres probable starter Joe Musgrove Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Probable Pitchers

Thursday: LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Nick Martinez

Luzardo: 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34.1 K%, 40.0 HardContact% in 20.1 IP

3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34.1 K%, 40.0 HardContact% in 20.1 IP Martinez: 4.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 20.7 K%, 39.3 HardContact% in 19.2 IP

Friday: RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Yu Darvish

Alcantara: 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 21.0 K%, 23.2 HardContact% in 31.0 IP

2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 21.0 K%, 23.2 HardContact% in 31.0 IP Darvish: 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22.5 K%, 17.6 HardContact% in 26.1 IP

Saturday: RHP Pablo López vs. LHP Sean Manaea

López: 1.61 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 28.3 K%, 18.6 HardContact% in 28.0 IP

1.61 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 28.3 K%, 18.6 HardContact% in 28.0 IP Manaea: 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 24.8 K%, 32.5 HardContact% in 30.0 IP

Sunday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Joe Musgrove

Rogers: 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18.6 K%, 27.9 HardContact% in 22.0 IP

6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18.6 K%, 27.9 HardContact% in 22.0 IP Musgrove: 1.97 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 26.8 K%, 23.3 HardContact% in 32.0 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Thursday: Make-or-break pitch

Jesús Luzardo has relied more heavily on his slurve this season, yielding generally great results. He has tallied 20 of his 28 strikeouts on that pitch.

The Padres rank second among all MLB teams with a .308 weighted on-base average against breaking balls, according to Baseball Savant. Eric Hosmer (MLB-leading .663 wOBA) and Manny Machado (.526 wOBA) are especially dangerous.

Friday: Agui’s on-base streak

Jesús Aguilar has recovered from his slow start to the year by going on a career-best 18-game on-base streak. He even showed some extra-base power on Wednesday as he continues to solidify himself as the regular No. 2 hitter in the Marlins’ lineup.

Assuming that Aguilar reaches safely in the series opener, he will have an opportunity to match Trea Turner (20 games) for the longest streak of the 2022 season.

Saturday: El Oso revenge game?

Jorge Alfaro was the Marlins’ primary catcher from 2019-2021, slashing .252/.298/.386 (84 wRC+) with 25 home runs in 253 games. They traded him to the Padres right before the MLB lockout began.

Alfaro has been behind the plate for every one of Sean Manaea’s starts this season, so it’s a good bet that he will be in the lineup on Saturday night. How will he perform against the club that essentially salary-dumped him over the winter?

Sunday: Big test for Trevor Rogers

Although Rogers has been effective in a couple of his 2022 outings, he doesn’t resemble his old All-Star self. The tall lefty’s strikeout rate is far below the league average and he is struggling to maintain his fastball velocity deep into starts.

This will be the Padres’ first time facing Rogers, so perhaps that lack of familiarity will be an advantage for him.