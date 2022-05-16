Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 16, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (15-19, +10 RD) vs. Nationals (12-24, -36 RD) game thread. Interesting in two free tickets to Tuesday’s game? Enter here!

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got a special series preview article, free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Aaron Sanchez

Notes: Only the Rockies and Reds have allowed more runs this season than the Nats...Soto sort of owned Sandy Alcantara in 2018 and 2019. The script has flipped since then with him going 2-for-9 (both infield singles)...Strange-Gordon is playing at LoanDepot Park for the first time as a visiting player since being traded away by the Fish.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Chisholm, Cooper and Stallings in, Payton Henry, Miguel Rojas and Jesús Sánchez out; Aguilar switches from 1B to DH, García switches from DH to RF, De La Cruz switches from RF to CF, González switches from 2B to SS

Pregame Transactions: Daniel Castano recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, Lewin Díaz optioned to Jacksonville

Additional Notes: FanGraphs estimates a 65.5% win probability for the Marlins tonight, the largest advantage they’ve had in any game this season...If Castano isn’t needed tonight, he will presumably piggyback with Cody Poteet to cover most of Tuesday’s innings...Sending down Díaz indicates that Cooper (left knee contusion) is relatively close to full strength.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. The Marlins are 0-5 with Noah in the press box so far this season, but all streaks must eventually come to an end...right? Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-games updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

