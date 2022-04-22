The Marlins salvaged the final game in their series against the Cardinals with the help of an absolute gem by Pablo López. The Fish, 5-and-7 on the season, swim upstream to take on the Atlanta Braves this weekend. Everything you need for the team’s series against the NL East rival is here in this preview!
Friday, April 22 at 7:20 pm
Saturday, April 23 at 7:20 pm
Sunday, April 24 at 1:35 pm
- TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)
- Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710
- Trevor Rogers, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Friday. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
- Kyle Wright, Braves’ starting pitcher on Friday. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images
- Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday. Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images
- Ian Anderson, Braves’ starting pitcher on Saturday. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images
- Jesús Luzardo, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday. Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
- Bryce Elder, Braves’ starting pitcher on Sunday. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports
Friday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Kyle Wright
- Rogers: 12.15 ERA, 2.42 WHIP, 17.1 K%, 25.7 HardContact% in 6.2 IP
- Wright: 1.64 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 35.7 K%, 19.0 HardContact% in 11.0 IP
Saturday: RHP Elieser Hernandez vs. RHP Ian Anderson
- Hernandez: 4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 23.9 K%, 15.2 HardContact% in 10.2 IP
- Anderson: 6.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 22.2 K%, 13.9 HardContact% in 8.1 IP
Sunday: LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Bryce Elder
- Luzardo: 4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37.5 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 9.1 IP
- Elder: 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15.6 K%, 33.3 HardContact% in 10.0 IP
What to watch for on...
Friday: The worst is behind Trevor Rogers.
- Rogers last start, April 16: 1.2 IP, 7 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K.
- The lefty hasn’t looked like his All-Star self, but it can’t get worse than his last outing against the Phillies. He’ll get back on track Friday night when he takes the mound against the defending World Series champs.
Saturday: Jesús Sánchez vs. Ian Anderson.
- Career vs. Anderson: 3-for-4, one walk, one double, one home run.
- Small sample size aside, I’m really excited about Jesús Sánchez. He’s off to a hot start this season, going 16-for-45 with two doubles and three home runs. He absolutely tattooed a ball last night, driving a middle-middle changeup 428 ft. over the right-center fence at 114 mph. (That was the fifth hardest hit ball in 2022, h/t @MarlinsComms.) The left-handed bat will face three straight right-handers in Atlanta this weekend. Mr. Smile is going to be fun to watch for a very long time.
- Also on Saturday, the Braves are expected to formally present Jorge Soler with his World Series ring for Soler’s contributions to their 2021 team.
Sunday: Not Freddie Freeman!
- Freeman career vs. Marlins: .315/.405/.546, 127 R, 41 2B, 38 HR, 122 RBI.
- For the first time since 2009, the Marlins are playing a Braves team that does not have Freddie Freeman on the roster. Enjoy that thought and your weekend!
April 22-24: How will this series play out?
