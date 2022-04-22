The Marlins salvaged the final game in their series against the Cardinals with the help of an absolute gem by Pablo López. The Fish, 5-and-7 on the season, swim upstream to take on the Atlanta Braves this weekend. Everything you need for the team’s series against the NL East rival is here in this preview!

Schedule, Watch, Listen

Probable Pitchers

Recent Lineups

What To Watch For

Poll: How Will This Series Play Out?

Friday, April 22 at 7:20 pm

Saturday, April 23 at 7:20 pm

Sunday, April 24 at 1:35 pm

TV broadcast for all 3 games: Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia)

Bally Sports Florida (Paul Severino and J.P. Arencibia) Radio broadcast for all 3 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710

Kyle Wright, Braves’ starting pitcher on Friday. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Elieser Hernandez, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Saturday. Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

Ian Anderson, Braves’ starting pitcher on Saturday. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Jesús Luzardo, Marlins’ starting pitcher on Sunday. Photo by Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Elder, Braves’ starting pitcher on Sunday. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Friday: LHP Trevor Rogers vs. RHP Kyle Wright

Rogers: 12.15 ERA, 2.42 WHIP, 17.1 K%, 25.7 HardContact% in 6.2 IP

12.15 ERA, 2.42 WHIP, 17.1 K%, 25.7 HardContact% in 6.2 IP Wright: 1.64 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 35.7 K%, 19.0 HardContact% in 11.0 IP

Saturday: RHP Elieser Hernandez vs. RHP Ian Anderson

Hernandez: 4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 23.9 K%, 15.2 HardContact% in 10.2 IP

4.22 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 23.9 K%, 15.2 HardContact% in 10.2 IP Anderson: 6.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 22.2 K%, 13.9 HardContact% in 8.1 IP

Sunday: LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Bryce Elder

Luzardo: 4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37.5 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 9.1 IP

4.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 37.5 K%, 27.5 HardContact% in 9.1 IP Elder: 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15.6 K%, 33.3 HardContact% in 10.0 IP

Projected Lineups

What to watch for on...

Friday: The worst is behind Trevor Rogers.

Rogers last start, April 16: 1.2 IP, 7 ER, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K.

The lefty hasn’t looked like his All-Star self, but it can’t get worse than his last outing against the Phillies. He’ll get back on track Friday night when he takes the mound against the defending World Series champs.

Saturday: Jesús Sánchez vs. Ian Anderson.

Career vs. Anderson: 3-for-4, one walk, one double, one home run.

Small sample size aside, I’m really excited about Jesús Sánchez. He’s off to a hot start this season, going 16-for-45 with two doubles and three home runs. He absolutely tattooed a ball last night, driving a middle-middle changeup 428 ft. over the right-center fence at 114 mph. (That was the fifth hardest hit ball in 2022, h/t @MarlinsComms.) The left-handed bat will face three straight right-handers in Atlanta this weekend. Mr. Smile is going to be fun to watch for a very long time.

Also on Saturday, the Braves are expected to formally present Jorge Soler with his World Series ring for Soler’s contributions to their 2021 team.

Sunday: Not Freddie Freeman!

Freeman career vs. Marlins: .315/.405/.546, 127 R, 41 2B, 38 HR, 122 RBI.

For the first time since 2009, the Marlins are playing a Braves team that does not have Freddie Freeman on the roster. Enjoy that thought and your weekend!