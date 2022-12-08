Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s winter ball updates: Bryan De La Cruz (Toros del Este) went 1-for-4 with a double; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 2-for-3 with a double and committed an error at first base; pitching for the first time this winter, Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) struck out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
- Right-hander Nic Enright—previously with the Guardians organization—will compete for a Marlins Opening Day roster spot after being added in the MLB Rule 5 Draft. The 6-foot-3 reliever has posted elite strikeout-to-walk ratios in the upper minors and spent the majority of the 2022 season at Triple-A. Enright turns 26 years old next month. During the minor league phase of the draft, the Marlins scooped up INF/OF Dane Myers (Tigers), RHP Austin Roberts (Pirates) and RHP Cristian Charle (Pirates). None of the unprotected players from Miami’s farm system were picked by other clubs.
- The Marlins essentially made another minor league Rule 5 pick with the announcement that Mets outfielder Jake Mangum is the player to be named later in the Elieser Hernandez/Jeff Brigham/Franklyn Sánchez trade. Mangum posted a 118 wRC+ in 2022, but that was his age-26 season and it was buoyed by a .367 batting average on balls in play. Worth noting that center field is his primary defensive position. He’s expected to open next year with Triple-A Jacksonville.
- After whiffing in their pursuit of Trea Turner, the Padres dished out $280 million over 11 years for Xander Bogaerts. It’s the third-largest free agent deal of this offseason in terms of total dollars, trailing only Turner ($300M) and Aaron Judge ($360M). On the final day of the Winter Meetings, Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox), Willson Contreras (Cardinals), Kenley Jansen (Red Sox), José Quintana (Mets) and Aledmys Díaz (Athletics) also found new homes.
- Despite the Marlins’ inactivity this week, Kim Ng says she’s preparing to make significant moves soon. “I guarantee you, the team will look different on Opening Day,” Ng tells Bally Sports Florida.
- We talked about the Rule 5 guys, the most efficient signings of the winter and where the Marlins go from here on Wednesday’s episode of Fish Stripes LIVE. Thanks to first-time panelist Isaac Shapiro for participating.
- Today’s the final day to bid on an exclusive meet-and-greet with Jazz Chisholm Jr. The top “Chill with Jazz” bidder wins a photoshoot, game of catch, signed ball, personalized Marlins jersey and swag bag. It’s part of the MLB Winter Meetings Auction with proceeds going toward the establishment of a new Boys & Girls Club in Uvalde, TX. As of early this morning, the bidding has reached $2,025.
- In addition to Jazz, Bahamian Marlins prospects Cherif Neymour and Steven Adderley have confirmed their participation in the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise coming up on December 17.
- Hector Rodriguez names five prospects he thinks the Marlins should consider with their first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
- Joan Newark, the longtime receptionist at the Marlins’ spring training facility in Jupiter, passed away at age 86. Joe Capozzi has a lengthy column about why she was a perfect fit for the position. “For an organization infamous for constant turnover of players and managers,” Capozzi writes, “Newark was a rare and welcomed constant presence to many Marlins fans and players, a face of stability at their spring training headquarters.”
- In his offseason mailbag, Pensacola Blue Wahoos broadcaster Erik Bremer selects Paul McIntosh as the team’s 2022 MVP and says he’s excited about how “something clicked” with Will Banfield’s bat late in the season after years of offensive struggles in the Marlins system.
Loading comments...