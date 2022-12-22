Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the sixth episode, Baseball America prospect writer Geoff Pontes joins Daniel, Adam and Louis. They discuss the development of Marlins prospects Eury Pérez, Jacob Berry, Kahlil Watson, Jake Eder and Max Meyer.

Enjoy Episode 6 of Fishology!

This episode is also available in full on YouTube. Please subscribe to Fish Stripes over there.

Here is the Pérez 2022 spring training footage referenced during the pod:

Eury Perez started in the Double-A game today vs the Mets. Faced a few MLB vets (McNeil, Nimmo, Cano, Escobar) sat 96-97 mph mixed in a CB (79-81), CHG (87-90), flashed slider at 87-89 mph. Struggled in the 2nd but finished strong - punched out McNeil & Escobar in 4th. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/mb6YUXc63x — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) March 25, 2022

Follow Geoff (@GeoffPontesBA), Daniel (@Drodyyy), Adam (@AdamAkbani), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

