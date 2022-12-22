 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fishology Episode 6: Stats & Scouting for Top Marlins Prospects

Daniel, Adam and Louis discuss top Marlins prospects with Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes.

By Daniel Rodriguez, AdamAkbani, and Louis Addeo-Weiss
Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the sixth episode, Baseball America prospect writer Geoff Pontes joins Daniel, Adam and Louis. They discuss the development of Marlins prospects Eury Pérez, Jacob Berry, Kahlil Watson, Jake Eder and Max Meyer.

Enjoy Episode 6 of Fishology!

This episode is also available in full on YouTube. Please subscribe to Fish Stripes over there.

Here is the Pérez 2022 spring training footage referenced during the pod:

Follow Geoff (@GeoffPontesBA), Daniel (@Drodyyy), Adam (@AdamAkbani), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

