Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 1, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (65-92, -98 RD) vs. Brewers (84-73, +37 RD) game thread. The Marlins are coming off their league-leading 39th one-run loss of the season.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (130 ERA+ this season, career 106 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Burdick, Fortes, Groshans and Leblanc in, Lewin Díaz, Avisaíl García, Jesús Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; De La Cruz switches from CF to DH, Bleday switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: Rojas is the only player from the Marlins Opening Day lineup who is starting tonight...Majors and minors combined, Cabrera is making his 23rd start of 2022, establishing a new single-season high for his professional career. Encouraging to see from a talented pitcher who’s been slowed by injuries in the past.

Brewers Starting Lineup

LHP Aaron Ashby (88 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Notes: These are meaningful games for the Brewers! As of early Saturday evening, they’re tied with the Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot (though the Phillies own the tiebreaker)...Recently recovered from left shoulder inflammation, Ashby is not stretched out as a starter. Milwaukee’s bullpen will be responsible for covering most of the innings tonight.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds