Down the Dorsal: Luis Arraez Made Hitting for the Cycle Look So Easy

Luis Arraez is raking like a groundskeeper in October. His first month as a Miami Marlin couldn’t have gone any better!

Who could forget Philadelphia, April 11?

Arraez, up to his usual antics, lines an easy double to right-center in the first inning. Then in the sixth, he takes a cutter at the top of the zone and bloops it to right for a triple. That’s a pretty good game for anybody.

But when he comes up in the seventh, Arraez hits an outside fastball over the wall in left, leaving him just a single shy of the first cycle in Marlins history.

With the entire world tuned in, Arraez accomplished the feat in the eighth.

Ever since, Arraez has continued to be the Marlins’ best hitter, if not the best in the major leagues.

