Down the Dorsal: Did Jazz Chisholm Jr. Deserve to be Ejected for This?

Our good friend Jazz Chisholm Jr. ran into a little bit of trouble against the New York Mets last week.

Going back to the third inning, he had a disagreement with home plate umpire Jeff Nelson over borderline pitches. Jazz thought he drew a walk and ultimately grounded out later in the plate appearance.

The stage was set entering the top of the seventh. In a 3-2 count, Jazz took a pitch out of the zone and once again flipped his bat, thinking it was ball four. But Nelson called him out on strikes. When Jazz started talking on his way back to the Marlins dugout, Nelson immediately tossed him.

Postgame, Jazz had a great, mature response regarding his ejection. Nice to see him taking it seriously. But let us know if you think he was out of line!

