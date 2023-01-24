 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fishology Episode 8: ZiPS Projections & Marlins Shortstops

Daniel, Louis and Ely cover 2023 ZiPS projections and the Marlins’ main starting shortstop candidates, Joey Wendle and Jacob Amaya.

By Daniel Rodriguez, Louis Addeo-Weiss, and Ely Sussman
Joey Wendle #18 of the Miami Marlins throws out Cal Stevenson #37 of the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the eighth episode, Ely Sussman joins in to break down five big takeaways from the 2023 Marlins ZiPS projections (0:30). Then, the crew dives in on Jacob Amaya (14:00), Joey Wendle (25:00) and Daniel Castano (40:45).

Here are Dan Szymborski’s full 2023 ZiPS projections for the Marlins. What sticks out?

  1. Sandy Alcantara’s regression (ERA projected to spike by more than a full run)
  2. Recently traded Pablo López would have been the Marlins’ clear No. 2 starter
  3. Rule 5 draft pick Nic Enright can be legitimately good right away
  4. Don’t sleep on non-roster invitee C.J. Hinojosa
  5. Luis Arraez’s second-closest near-age offensive comp is Hall of Famer Wade Boggs

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Louis (@addeo_louis00), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.

