Welcome to Fishology! This new show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analyst Louis Addeo-Weiss and assorted guests, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the eighth episode, Ely Sussman joins in to break down five big takeaways from the 2023 Marlins ZiPS projections (0:30). Then, the crew dives in on Jacob Amaya (14:00), Joey Wendle (25:00) and Daniel Castano (40:45).

Enjoy Episode 8 of Fishology!

Here are Dan Szymborski’s full 2023 ZiPS projections for the Marlins. What sticks out?

Sandy Alcantara’s regression (ERA projected to spike by more than a full run) Recently traded Pablo López would have been the Marlins’ clear No. 2 starter Rule 5 draft pick Nic Enright can be legitimately good right away Don’t sleep on non-roster invitee C.J. Hinojosa Luis Arraez’s second-closest near-age offensive comp is Hall of Famer Wade Boggs

