Where are they now? Tracking down every player from the 2022 Marlins

Would you believe that 56 different players made regular season appearances for the 2022 Miami Marlins?! Many of them were forgettable. Some had stints that were so brief, they may have gone completely unnoticed by you (six Marlins played in three games or fewer).

The Marlins front office operated at a deliberate pace this offseason. For the first two months, so many familiar faces from their disappointing 2022 calendar were still on the roster. After the MLB Winter Meetings, however, they finally made some tough decisions and significant additions.

As we close in on 2023 spring training, only these players from last year’s Fish remain with the organization: Sandy Alcantara, Anthony Bender, Jon Berti, JJ Bleday, Huascar Brazoban, Peyton Burdick, Edward Cabrera, Daniel Castano, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, Jerar Encarnación, Dylan Floro, Nick Fortes, Avisaíl García, Braxton Garrett, Jordan Groshans, Bryan Hoeing, Charles Leblanc, Jesús Luzardo, Max Meyer, Tommy Nance, Andrew Nardi, Steven Okert, Trevor Rogers, Jesús Sánchez, Tanner Scott, Jorge Soler, Jacob Stallings, and Joey Wendle.

What about the rest?

Glad you asked. Via trades, waiver claims and free agent deals, they’ve been scattered across 17 other baseball clubs.

Players with an asterisk(*) currently hold 40-man roster spots with other MLB teams

Lewin Díaz's LIDOM season ended last night when his Estrellas lost to Licey. Since it started on November 15, he was a part of 10 different transactions and designated for assignment five times. Has he finally found a home with the Orioles? https://t.co/lOKpu4AVqN — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 19, 2023

Poor A.J. Ladwig. No luck with his job search despite posting the second-lowest walk rate last season among all minor leaguers with 100-plus innings pitched. His unemployed status has turned him into Marlins Jeopardy fodder.