Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral and Ely Sussman are joined by Adrian Lorenzo, the Marlins’ Senior Director of International Operations. They discuss the following topics:

Lorenzo’s job responsibilities

Recent international signees showing big league potential

Key aspects of team’s new Dominican Academy

Consequences of changing to an international draft system

Players struggling with transition from Triple-A to MLB

How he balances his baseball career with his passion for art

His message to Marlins Twitter

Enjoy Episode 31!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Lorenzo is a Miami native and an alum of the University of Pennsylvania who played baseball throughout his college days. He began his professional career in baseball operations with the Boston Red Sox, spending six years there before being hired away by the Fish. He’s now entering his fifth season with the Marlins and his second running international operations, with a primary focus on finding talent in the Dominican Republic.

Coincidentally, Thursday is the final day of MLB’s 2021-22 international free agent signing period. The Marlins signed approximately 65 total players, according to Lorenzo. He highlighted outfielder José Gerardo, infielder Marco Vargas and recently traded right-hander Santiago Suárez as top performers from that class. He expects the Marlins to sign “a little larger than half” as many players during the next IFA period (opening on January 15).

Here is more about Lorenzo’s abstract art company, which was formally established in April 2022.

Follow Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.