Marlins announce 2022 minor league award winners

The following Marlins prospects have been selected as the organization’s 2022 Player Development Award winners. It’s an annual tradition to recognize them at LoanDepot Park each season prior to one of the big league team’s final home games, and that’s what the Marlins did on Friday.

Player of the Year: Yiddi Cappé

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on January 15, 2021

2022 MiLB stats (A/Rk): .290/.328/.438, 112 wRC+, 9 HR, 13 SB in 299 PA (67 G)

Turned 20 years old on September 17

It is unusual to see this award go to a player who began the season in rookie ball. The Cuban Cappé didn’t make his stateside debut until June 6.

For a position player with such long levers—he’s listed at 6-foot-3, but likely taller than that—you worry about potential swing-and-miss issues. However, Cappé only had a couple “hat tricks” all year and his strikeout rate actually went down following his promotion to Low-A. He posted a maximum exit velocity of 103.3 miles per hour with the Hammerheads. Shortstop is still his primary defensive position.

There is a lot of room on his frame to add weight. Cappé will try to find that delicate balance between getting stronger while maintaining as much speed and flexibility as possible.

Pitcher of the Year: Eury Pérez

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on July 2, 2019

2022 stats (AA/A): 3.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, .221 BAA, 25 BB, 110 K in 77.0 IP

Turned 19 years old on April 15

The door cracked open in August for another MiLB arm to steal this award from Pérez when he went on the injured list. Even before his fantastic playoff performance, I though lefty Dax Fulton had a solid case based on the disparity in their workload (3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, .252 BAA, 42 BB, 150 K in 118.1 IP). I suppose it helped Pérez’s candidacy that he excelled in his Futures Game appearance.

Pérez distinguished himself as the best overall prospect in the Marlins org and the second-most important pitcher for the franchise moving forward (behind only Sandy Alcantara).

Triple-A Jacksonville MVP: Charles Leblanc

Selected by Marlins in minor league phase of 2021 Rule 5 Draft

2022 Jacksonville stats: .302/.381/.503, 134 wRC+, 14 HR, 6 SB in 318 PA (87 G)

Turned 26 years old on June 3

Leblanc was completely off the prospect grid entering 2022. There comes a point, though, when results should supersede scouting reports. He made a huge year-to-year improvement to his strikeout rate while continuing to generate loud contact and contribute with his glove all over the field. And unlike most of his Jumbo Shrimp teammates, Leblanc has had immediate success in the majors.

Double-A Pensacola MVP: Troy Johnston

TROY JOHNSTON IS UNSTOPPABLE!



ANOTHER WALK-OFF WINNER! pic.twitter.com/0pHX9nnmDM — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 16, 2022

Selected by Marlins in 17th round of 2019 MLB Draft

2022 Pensacola stats: .292/.360/.450, 113 wRC+, 10 HR, 3 SB in 376 PA (85 G)

Turned 25 years old on June 22

During the club’s late May/early June homestand, Johnston was as dominant as any Marlins minor league hitter in recent memory in terms of both overall production and high-leverage success. Just when it seemed like the ship had sailed on him playing multiple positions, the regular first baseman picked up occasional reps in left field leading up to his promotion to Triple-A.

Drafted out of Gonzaga back in 2019, Johnston will be Rule 5 Draft-eligible this offseason unless the Marlins squeeze him onto their 40-man roster. I suspect they will protect him.

High-A Beloit MVP: Nasim Nunez

Selected by Marlins in second round of 2019 MLB Draft

2022 Beloit stats: .247/.390/.323, 112 wRC+, 2 HR, 49 SB in 378 PA (85 G)

Turned 22 years old on August 18

A big question for me entering this season was whether Nunez’s elite walk rate in the low minors would be sustainable as he moved up the minor league ranks and faced pitchers with better control. The answer is yes! The switch-hitter is disciplined from both sides of the plate, which is so valuable considering his impact on the basepaths. Nunez topped all of Minor League Baseball’s High-A players with 7.3 Base Running Runs, according to Baseball Prospectus.

So what if he has limited over-the-fence power? I loved watching Nunez this season—especially defensively—and view him as one of this organization’s very best position player prospects.

Low-A Jupiter MVP: José Salas

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on July 2, 2019

2022 Jupiter stats: .267/.355/.421, 123 wRC+, 5 HR, 15 SB in 257 PA (61 G)

Turned 19 years old on April 26

There is a theme here. Like Johnston and Nunez, Salas struggled during the opening weeks of the regular season, then found his groove. He has similarities to Cappé too as the biggest name/most expensive member of his respective international signing class. Salas scorched a ball with a 108 mph exit velo and unsurprisingly moved up to High-A soon after that.

FCL Marlins MVP: Javier Sanoja

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on July 2, 2019

2022 FCL stats: .318/.382/.514, 143 wRC+, 3 HR, 9 SB in 124 PA (28 G)

Turned 20 years old on September 3

Sanoja is the rare modern player with a sub-10% strikeout rate. Listed at 5-foot-9, he might be even tinier than that.

The Marlins are experimenting with him as a center fielder in addition to the infield positions.

DSL Marlins MVP: José Gerardo

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on January 15, 2022

2022 DSL stats: .284/.417/.551, 156 wRC+, 11 HR, 18 SB in 218 PA (50 G)

Turned 17 years old on June 12

In addition to stuffing the box score, Gerardo reportedly has 80-grade arm strength.

DSL Miami MVP: Marco Vargas

Signed with Marlins as international free agent on January 15, 2022

2022 DSL stats: .319/.421/.456, 139 wRC+, 2 HR, 14 SB in 221 PA (53 G)

Turned 17 years old on May 14

Vargas is the only qualified player in the Marlins org who had more walks (35) than strikeouts (32) this season.

Service Members of the Year: Jordan McCants and Noah Williamson

McCants—selected by Marlins in third round of 2021 MLB Draft; played this season with FCL Marlins; turned 20 years old on May 21

Williamson—selected by Marlins in 19th round of 2021 MLB Draft; played this season with FCL Marlins; turned 22 years old on August 23

.@JessBlaylock is joined by a couple of Marlins prospects during the 6th -- Jupiter MVP Jose Salas and Service Member of the Year Noah Williamson!



→ https://t.co/K7Q2PKkRkX@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/Cb5J2QPRAM — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 24, 2022

Student of the Year: Ronald Hernández