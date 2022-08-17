Infielder Jordan Groshans joined the Marlins in a trade deadline deal, and now he joins Isaac Azout and Kevin Azout on Unfiltered. They discuss the following topics with the highly rated prospect:

Getting traded by Blue Jays

Nearly being picked by Marlins in 2018 MLB Draft

Rehabbing from oblique injury

Why he isn’t hitting home runs

Playing defense at shortstop and third base

Toughest pitchers and most talented teammates

Favorite/least favorite ballparks to play in

Enjoy Episode 25!

After recovering from a spring training oblique injury, Groshans began his age-22 season with the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, where he was among the youngest players on the roster. Although the underlying data was encouraging, he hit only one home run in 67 games with Buffalo.

Groshans tells Fish Stripes that he is “trying to put the ball in play as hard as I can and as much as I can, consistently” but not concerned with his overall stats.

“I’m not trying to be the Double-A/Triple-A Juan Soto,” Groshans explains, “because at the end of the day, hitting 30 home runs at Triple-A doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t. It’s, ‘What are you going to do in the big leagues?’”

The Marlins acquired Groshans on trade deadline day, August 2, in exchange for relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and a player to be named later. Through 10 games played with Triple-A Jacksonville, he is slashing .263/.364/.368 with nearly as many walks (6) as strikeouts (8), He has started seven of those games at shortstop. The Texas native ranks 13th on MLB Pipeline’s updated Marlins top prospects list.

With Groshans eligible to be selected in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, the Marlins will surely protect him on their 40-man roster. The question is whether he could potentially accelerate that process and perform well enough with the Jumbo Shrimp to make his MLB debut this September.

