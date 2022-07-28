Let’s get right into it! Kevin Barral, Isaac Azout and Ely Sussman are joined by Craig Mish (SportsGrid/Miami Herald/Swings and Mishes) to prepare you for what the Marlins could do leading up to Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. They discuss the following topics:

MLB All-Star Game experience

Comparing 2022 Marlins to preseason expectations

JJ Bleday and other center field candidates

Trade market for Pablo López

End of the Jesus Aguilar era?

Why no playing time for Charles Leblanc?

Projected Marlins payroll moving forward

Enjoy Episode 24!

