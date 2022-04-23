On this episode, Isaac and Kevin cover the following topics:

Most impressive Marlins players this season

Most disappointing players

Bullpen roles and performances

Jesús Aguilar vs. Lewin Díaz at first base

Minor league updates from Triple-A Jacksonville, Double-A Pensacola, High-A Beloit and Low-A Jupiter

Episode 17

As you can tell, this episode was recorded at the start of the week. Since then, the Marlins have lost three of four games to the Cardinals and Braves, getting shut out twice during that period.

On the minor league side, Marlins affiliates enter Saturday with a cumulative 25-30 record.

Follow Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

