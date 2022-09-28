Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Nobody envisioned the 2022 Marlins offense being quite this bad. With barely a week remaining in the regular season, they rank 28th in Major League Baseball in runs scored per game and 25th in weighted runs created plus. There are some significant injuries to blame and their player development staff continues to struggle with molding former top prospects into serviceable hitters. Another big factor has been that established veterans performed far below their usual standards at the plate.

Who do you trust to rebound in 2023?

I narrowed it down to four options for this survey, all of whom fell short of their career numbers by wide margins and happen to be under club control for next season. Unless the Marlins are willing to sell low, they will have opportunities to redeem themselves.

Three of the four were new to the organization this year, so perhaps more familiarity will do them some good. There’s also a pending shake-up coming to the major league coaching staff—those hires may bring with them fresh ideas regarding which pitches to swing at and how to analyze opponents.

Avisaíl García—.230/.267/.316, 66 wRC+ in 2022; .270/.325/.431, 104 wRC+ prior to 2022

Miguel Rojas—.235/.281/.324, 73 wRC+; .265/.320/.365, 87 wRC+ prior to 2022

Jorge Soler—.207/.295/.400, 98 wRC+; .246/.331/.465, 111 wRC+ prior to 2022

Jacob Stallings—.225/.294/.297, 73 wRC+; .254/.331/.370, 89 wRC+ prior to 2022