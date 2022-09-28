Marlins Game Coverage
Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 6-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-1. During the second game of his rehab assignment, Avisaíl García (Jacksonville) went 1-for-4 with a run batted in. All signs point to him rejoining the big league club in Milwaukee. Five different Blue Wahoos had multi-hits games to fend off elimination in the Southern League Championship Series. Another good outing for Pat Monteverde, who also came up clutch in the divisional round last week. Marlins Minor League Baseball concludes today at both levels.
Garrett Cooper fractured his left pinky on a hit by pitch. He finishes his age-31 season with a .261/.337/.415 slash line (115 wRC+) and nine home runs in 119 games (a new career high in playing time).
Richard Bleier became the first pitcher in Marlins history to be charged with three balks in a single game...and he did them all in the same plate appearance! Don Mattingly (understandably) disputed the calls and was ejected, likely for the final time in his managerial career.
- The Marlins distributed this marketing email, awkwardly “calling all Mets fans” to buy tickets to the final home series of the season between the Marlins and Braves, which figures to have huge NL East title ramifications. The Fish Stripes staff and I reacted to it on the latest edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. Full episode below.
Aaron Judge has been stuck on 60 home runs for more than a week now, but he drew four walks on Tuesday to help the Yankees clinch the AL East.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 43.9% chance to win their series finale against the Mets.
- With eight games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- Wyatt VanDyke has the final 2022 season stats for all members of this year’s Marlins MLB Draft class.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is in the midst of a six-part series about the “bleak” outlook of the Marlins organization. His latest installment checks in on their most highly rated hitting prospects (according to MLB Pipeline).
- Ben Clemens of FanGraphs has a surprisingly optimistic take on Trevor Rogers and how his 2022 struggles should not deter him from continuing to tweak his pitch mix and usage.
- Now through October 5, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
On this day five years ago, Giancarlo Stanton hit the 58th and 59th home runs of his NL MVP-winning season.
- Lastly, to those of you in the path of Hurricane Ian, please prioritize your safety above everything else! The storm is nearing Category 5 strength as of this writing.
