Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 12-3; Double-A Pensacola lost, 4-1. Dalvy Rosario’s first weekend at the Triple-A level was very memorable as he followed up a three-hit game on Saturday with another on Sunday. Rosario is the youngest player on the current Jumbo Shrimp roster (age 22). Meanwhile, Troy Johnston has only five hits all month, slashing .086/.264/.172 over that span. In Game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series, the Blue Wahoos allowed a three-spot in the opening inning and couldn’t recover, though they did bring Will Banfield to the plate in the bottom of the ninth representing the potential tying run (he struck out).
- It’s been expected for months and now the Marlins have made it official: Don Mattingly will not manage the team beyond this season. Love him or hate him, Mattingly brought continuity to a position that has been unstable throughout franchise history. He has served as the skipper for nearly 22% of all Marlins games...ever. Former Marlins Tom Koehler and Anthony Bass were quick to tweet their support of him.
- Edward Cabrera suffered a low-grade right ankle sprain while attempting to field a bunt. Mattingly says they hope he’ll be available to make his final scheduled start—that will depend on how his next bullpen session goes.
- The Marlins went 15-4 against the Nationals, tied for the most head-to-head wins for one team against another this season (the Dodgers went 15-4 vs. the Giants).
- Aaron Judge is stuck on 60 home runs. The Yankees have won seven straight games despite his mini power drought.
- Only using players from the current Marlins active roster, we (Peter Pratt, Isaac Azout, Daniel Rodriguez and myself) drafted 2023 keepers on the latest Fish Stripes LIVE. Which of our teams will be most productive next season?
- With nine games remaining, the Marlins are sixth in the MLB reverse standings.
- Miguel Rojas should be in the mix for the National League Gold Glove. As Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald points out, no Marlins shortstop has ever won the award.
- Now through October 5, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
- Nicole Cahill wants your help creating the Miami Marlins Fun Index. It will be a rubric used to grade the quality of each regular season game.
- As is tradition, the Marlins had all of their rookies wear costumes for the final road trip of the season (players with less than a full year of MLB service time). Try to identify JJ Bleday, Huascar Brazoban, Peyton Burdick, Edward Cabrera, Bryan De La Cruz, Lewin Díaz, Jerar Encarnación, Jake Fishman, Nick Fortes, Braxton Garrett, Jordan Groshans, Bryan Hoeing, Charles Leblanc, Andrew Nardi and Luke Williams.
