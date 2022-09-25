Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 25, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (63-89, -95 RD) vs. Nationals (52-99, -219 RD) game thread. Today marks six years since the tragic death of José Fernández and two years since the Fish snapped their postseason drought by clinching a National League Wild Card berth.

The Marlins have never beaten a single opponent 16 times in the same season, and they may never get that opportunity again as MLB moves to a more balanced schedule in 2023. That’s what they can achieve with a win today.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Aníbal Sánchez (89 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (139 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes and Groshans in, Garrett Cooper, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Anderson switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: De La Cruz’s 4-hit game on Saturday was not an anomaly—he’s been one of MLB’s hottest hitters since being recalled from Triple-A...A rare Encarnación sighting, who played only two of the previous 12 games...Rojas (.667 OPS in 15 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Sánchez among active Marlins players...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available today with the likely exception of Dylan Floro, who’s been used four of the last five days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Louis will handle the game recap article.

