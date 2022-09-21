Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 2-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 5-2. Marlins MiLB saves leader Eli Villalobos recorded his 13th of the season. He has yet to allow an earned run through his first 14 innings pitched with the Jumbo Shrimp. The Blue Wahoos trailed most of the night in the opening game of their playoff series. Norel González drove in their only two runs.
- Charles Leblanc added the rare distinction of starting in all nine batting order spots during the same MLB season. The Marlins ought to continue making room in the lineup for Leblanc—since July 30 (the day of his debut), he leads the team with 37 hits.
- Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jović threw out the ceremonial first pitch at LoanDepot Park.
- After going undrafted by the Dominican Winter League, utility man Dalvy Rosario signed with Tigres del Licey in free agency. Rosario spent the whole 2022 MiLB season with High-A Beloit, slashing .251/.297/.379 (86 wRC+) with nine home runs and 28 stolen bases. He started 15-plus games at five different defensive positions for the Sky Carp (2B, 3B, SS, LF and CF).
- Aaron Judge became the first MLB player since 2001 to mash 60 home runs in a single season. Old friend Giancarlo Stanton made that individual accomplishment much sweeter with a walk-off grand slam to cap off the Yankees’ comeback win over the Pirates.
- The Guardians picked up an exhilarating 11-inning victory against the White Sox to stretch their AL Central lead to five games. Despite a payroll even lower than Miami’s, Cleveland is closing in on their fourth division title in the last seven seasons.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.1% chance to win their series finale against the Cubs.
- With 13 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- Now through October 5, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
