Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.

The Marlins had an uncharacteristically good night against Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who had a 2.10 ERA in four starts this year against the Marlins prior to Tuesday.

The Marlins jumped on Carrasco for four runs in the first three innings. A sac fly and a wild pitch scored two runs in the first inning, and the Fish followed it up with a two-run JJ Bleday home run in the third inning (Bleday’s first long ball since August 21).

Pablo López also exorcised some of his demons against the Mets. He had a 6.53 ERA in nine previous starts against them. All three of his runs given up on Tuesday were off a three-run Pete Alonso home run in the fourth. Lopez allowed five hits and zero walks in six innings.

With the lead cut to 4-3 after Alonso’s home run, Jacob Stallings answered with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning.

Also during the fifth, Garrett Cooper was hit on the left hand by a Trevor Williams fastball. X-Rays revealed a fracture in the fifth metacarpal bone, bringing his 2022 season to a premature end.

If you’re a fan of balks, this was the game for you. First base umpire John Tumpane called three balks in one at-bat against Richard Bleier in the eighth inning. Jeff McNeil, who originally reached base on a single, was able to advance on each balk and then score to bring the Mets within two runs. The calls were egregious enough that, for possibly the last time in a Marlins uniform, manager Don Mattingly was ejected for arguing with the umpire crew. Bleier was also ejected when he exchanged words with Tumpane on the way back to the dugout after the final out.

We’ve got an Ump Show at Citi Field!



Richard Bleier is called for three balks in the same at bat, bringing in a run for the Mets.



You be the judge… pic.twitter.com/bsqGPDvWfQ — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 28, 2022

Despite the Mets cutting into the lead, Dylan Floro was able to close the door and record his eighth save of the season, uncharacteristically striking out the side.

The Mets and Marlins play again Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Jesús Luzardo will take the mound against Taijuan Walker.