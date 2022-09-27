Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 28, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (63-90, -100 RD) vs. Mets (97-57, +157 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (104 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Stallings in, Jerar Encarnación and Nick Fortes out; Anderson switches from DH to RF

Additional Notes: López has fared poorly in his career against the Mets (6.53 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 51.0 IP). His three worst starts in the majors in terms of Game Score have all come vs. New York...Recalled from Triple-A prior to the Nationals series, Peyton Burdick hasn’t stepped on the field since then.

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Carlos Carrasco (102 ERA+ this season, career 110 ERA+)

Notes: The Mets lineup is at full strength with the exception of Starling Marte, who’s been sidelined by a fractured finger...Nimmo (.900 in 25 PA) and Alonso (.611 OPS in 21 PA) have the most head-to-head history with López among active Mets players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds