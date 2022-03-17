Where are they now? Tracking down every player from the 2021 Marlins

Would you believe that 61 players made regular season appearances for the 2021 Marlins?! Many of them have already been forgotten; there are others who you might not have noticed in the first place (10 of them played in five games or fewer).

Despite their disappointing 67-95 record, the Marlins have retained the majority of those players. As spring training games get underway, 35 familiar faces from last season are still with the organization.

In alphabetical order: Jesús Aguilar, Sandy Alcantara, Brian Anderson, Anthony Bass, Anthony Bender, Jon Berti, Richard Bleier, Edward Cabrera, Paul Campbell, Daniel Castano, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, José Devers, Isan Díaz, Lewin Díaz, Dylan Floro, Nick Fortes*, Braxton Garrett, Sean Guenther, Monte Harrison, Payton Henry, Elieser Hernandez, Jordan Holloway, Alex Jackson, Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Brian Miller, Nick Neidert, Steven Okert, Zach Pop, Cody Poteet, Trevor Rogers, Miguel Rojas and Jesús Sánchez.

What about the rest? Players with an asterisk(*) currently hold 40-man roster spots with other MLB teams.

Adam Duvall could be Atlanta's primary center fielder in 2022.



Adam Duvall could be Atlanta's primary center fielder in 2022.

Whereabouts unknown: John Curtiss (recovering from Tommy John surgery), Ross Detwiler, Preston Guilmet, Luís Madero, Deven Marrero, Luis Marte, Bryan Mitchell, Joe Panik and Taylor Williams.