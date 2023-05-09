Monday’s Game
- Slumping Jean Segura reached a new low point, getting ejected by home plate umpire Mark Ripperger when arguing a borderline called strike three. It’s only the second time in Segura’s MLB career that he has started a game and struck out in every plate appearance he took (previously happened in 2015). There is simply no way to justify starting him every day moving forward given the severity of his struggles.
- JT Chargois (oblique strain) is continuing his rehab with Triple-A Jacksonville. He should be back in the Marlins bullpen sometime next week. Garrett Cooper (inner ear infection) is not far behind as he’s beginning on-field activities today.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Logan Gilbert of the Mariners took a perfect game into the seventh inning, though the Rangers ultimately won the game.
- Monday’s Fish Stripes LIVE included discussion about the Marlins’ uneven starting rotation performance and lousy offense and a pressbox report from Chase Field. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 45.4% chance to win their next game against the Diamondbacks, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home, while Double-A Pensacola (7:05 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (6:35 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald checked in on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s increased comfort and improved performance in center field.
- Sandy Alcantara is ranked No. 7, Jesús Luzardo is ranked No. 26 and Edward Cabrera is ranked No. 77 on Nick Pollack’s updated list of Top 100 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball.
- On this day 20 years ago, the Marlins won Dontrelle Willis’ major league debut thanks to a Juan Encarnación walk-off home run.
