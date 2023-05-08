Sunday’s Games
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Nic Enright (Jacksonville) pitched two perfect innings in his Jumbo Shrimp debut. He figures to continue contributing out of their bullpen until he’s eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day IL later this month. Jordan Groshans (Jacksonville) drove in four more runs on the heels of a three-RBI game on Saturday. Eury Pérez (Pensacola) authored his fourth straight great outing (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 HR)—he ought to be on the verge of a promotion to Triple-A. Jorge Caballero (Jupiter) is another promotion candidate. He went 4-for-6 in the Hammerheads’ doubleheader to boost his batting average to .380, second-best among Florida State League qualifiers.
- For the first time in the “automatic runner on second” era, the Marlins played a game that reached the 14th inning. They became the first MLB team in half a century to win each of their first 11 one-run games.
- Skip Schumaker confirmed that the rehab timeline for Johnny Cueto has been “pushed back” after suffering a sprained ankle on Saturday.
- The Marlins released left-hander Justin Fall. Drafted in 2021, Fall was part of the organization’s 2022 Arizona Fall League delegation, but he’s had terrible results since then (14.11 ERA in AFL and 13.50 ERA with Low-A Jupiter this season).
Listen back to our weekly State of the Fish Twitter Space hosted by Grant Kiefer.
- Elsewhere around the majors, former Mets great Matt Harvey announced his retirement from baseball. The Cardinals snapped their eight-game losing streak by putting up 12 runs against the Tigers and announced that big free-agent addition Willson Contreras is being limited to designated hitter duty for the near future. Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an eye-popping 2.618 OPS over his last three games (15 plate appearances).
Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, only six people correctly had the Cubs taking two of three games. Willyans had perfect picks, including Cody Bellinger as Series MVP.
We've got a new series preview edition of Fish Stripes LIVE streaming tonight at 8:30 p.m. on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 19.4% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 35.7% chance to win their series opener against the Diamondbacks.
- I analyzed the highly disappointing start to Jean Segura’s Marlins tenure and called for a reduction in his playing time.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball released his updated Marlins top prospects list. Of course, Eury Pérez ranked No. 1 overall. Intriguing choice of Victor Mesa Jr. as the organization’s top hitting prospect (No. 5 overall).
- Grant Cegielski did a data-driven piece on what makes right-hander Karson Milbrandt so exciting.
- For her Marlins Beat newsletter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com did a Q&A with “quiet guy” Jacob Berry.
- Happy 29th birthday to former Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson. Playing for Japan’s Yomiuri Giants this season, Brinson is slashing .256/.273/.465 with four home runs in 26 games.
