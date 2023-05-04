Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 4, 2023

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (16-15, -49 RD) vs. Braves (21-10, +56 RD) game thread.

Braves Starting Lineup

LHP Dylan Dodd (60 ERA+ this season)

Braves Notes: Albies has owned Marlins pitching this season. He’s slashing .458/.519/1.167 through 27 plate appearances with eight extra-base hits compared to only one strikeout. And he gets to bat from the right side of the plate today, which is consistently his more productive side...Dodd is making just his third career major league start (first since April 9). He’s got a four-seam fastball/slider/changeup pitch mix.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (127 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Chi Chi González selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Devin Smeltzer designated for assignment (again)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick and De La Cruz in, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Sánchez out

Additional Marlins Notes: De La Cruz has struck out in 18 of his last 30 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Fortes has steadily gotten on track by reaching base safely in seven straight starts...Out of the Marlins bullpen, Dylan Floro is particularly well-rested. He hasn’t pitched since Friday.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow him on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN) for in-game updates.

Alex will handle the game recap article.