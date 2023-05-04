Wednesday’s Games
- Wednesday’s Marlins MiLB notes: In what’s supposed to be his final rehab game, Joey Wendle (Jacksonville) went 2-for-5 with 3 RBI. Meanwhile, Nic Enright (Jupiter) began his own rehab assignment (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). The Blue Wahoos picked up their seventh straight win thanks to five scoreless innings from Evan Fitterer.
- Braxton Garrett endured one of the worst multi-inning pitching appearances in Marlins history in terms of earned runs (11) and hits allowed (14). At least Jacob Stallings was sharp!
- Although neither of them were in the starting lineup, Xavier Edwards recorded his first career hit and Peyton Burdick made an impressive running catch in center field.
- Promoting F1’s upcoming Miami Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo racers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu paid a visit to LoanDepot Park.
- Elsewhere around the majors, former Marlin JJ Bleday earned a call-up from the Athletics. He started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Oakland’s 25th loss. Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers with what was his league-leading 12th home run. Due to a comfortable Rockies win over the Brewers, the Marlins now own the National League’s worst run differential (minus-49).
- We have an atypical Fish Stripes LIVE schedule due to the Cubs series starting in the afternoon. So at 8:00 p.m. tonight shortly following the conclusion of today's game, we'll be streaming on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter.
- The Marlins have a 53.7% chance to win their series finale against the Braves, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (12:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:10 p.m. ET) are on the road, while Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:35 p.m. ET) are at home.
- Thanks to Matt Barnes for being a great guest on the 2023 debut of Noah Berger’s What a Relief interview series. Barnes compared pitching for the Red Sox vs. pitching for the Marlins, identified the former teammate who helped him take his knuckle curve to the next level and explained why he’s throwing an occasional splitter this season.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald looked at Bryan De La Cruz’s brutal slump. DLC has struck out in 18 of his last 30 plate appearances. Jesús Sánchez and Peyton Burdick could leapfrog him on the outfield depth chart if this continues.
- In his second season working with Eury Pérez, Pensacola pitching coach Dave Eiland described the signs of growth he’s shown and why he feels Pérez is major league-ready (via Ben Weinrib, MLB.com).
- Pérez and other pitchers in the Southern League are using pre-tacked baseballs for the first half of this season. That has led to noticeable increases in strikeouts, walks and wild pitches, as detailed by Kyle Glaser of Baseball America.
- On this day 10 years ago, José Fernández picked up his first career win.
- Happy 24th birthday to Zach McCambley. Drafted in 2020, the Marlins right-hander is on the mend from an elbow injury.
