What a Relief is back for a second season! Noah Berger kicks it off by speaking to new Miami Marlins right-hander Matt Barnes. Here’s what to expect from this interview with the former All-Star and World Series champion:

The process of getting DFA’d and traded to Miami

Transition to a new team, city and ballpark

The misconception about Fenway Park

MLB stadiums that he hasn’t pitched in yet

Dealing with different mound conditions and bullpen setups

Why he’s throwing a splitter this season

Mastering the knuckle curve with help from Craig Kimbrel

Rapid fire questions

Enjoy the 2023 debut of What a Relief!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every What a Relief episode.

Barnes had spent his entire professional career in the Boston Red Sox organization prior to being traded to the Fish last offseason in exchange for Richard Bleier. Entering Thursday, he has a 4.15 ERA and 4.36 FIP in 13 appearances (second-most among Marlins pitchers).

Follow Matt (@mattbarnesRHP), Noah (@Trainboy100) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full Miami Marlins coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology, State of the Fish and What a Relief. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.