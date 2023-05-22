 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Offishial news, 5/22/23: Stallings reaches new low; in awe of Arraez

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a podcast co-hosted by two former Miami relievers.

By Ely Sussman
Xavier Edwards #63 of the Miami Marlins runs off the field at the end of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sunday’s Games

Marlins Podcast Episodes

  • Sunday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Every Marlins affiliate won their game! Brian Miller (Jacksonville) set a season high with four hits. Enmanuel De Jesús earned the win in his first appearance for the Jumbo Shrimp (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR). Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola) became the first player in the Marlins organization to reach 20 stolen bases. Evan Taylor (Jupiter) picked up his seventh save—that’s tied for the highest total in the Marlins organization. The 2022 draftee could be getting a promotion to High-A in the near future.
  • By registering an RBI single, Giants rookie Casey Schmitt became the first player this season to get a hit against Steven Okert’s slider.
  • Jacob Stallings dropped into a tie for the lowest wins above replacement among MLB hitters in 2023, according to FanGraphs (-0.9 fWAR).
  • Peyton Burdick has struck out multiple times in each of his last five starts and his overall strikeout rate is up to 48.6%. Should go without saying that he’ll have to improve substantially in that department to retain an active roster spot once Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl García or Jesús Sánchez come off the injured list.
  • Elsewhere around the majors, the sky isn’t falling for the Mets after all. They’ve won five in a row to leapfrog the Marlins in the standings. Framber Valdez threw a shutout against the Athletics and took the MLB lead with 66 innings pitched this season.
  • Looking back at series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, only six people had the Giants taking two out of three against the Marlins. Even in a losing effort, Jorge Soler earned Series MVP honors again. Become a Super Subscriber on Twitter or YouTube so you can make series predictions along with us!
  We've got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Special guest: Duke Johnson!

