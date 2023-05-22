Sunday’s Games
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Every Marlins affiliate won their game! Brian Miller (Jacksonville) set a season high with four hits. Enmanuel De Jesús earned the win in his first appearance for the Jumbo Shrimp (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 HR). Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola) became the first player in the Marlins organization to reach 20 stolen bases. Evan Taylor (Jupiter) picked up his seventh save—that’s tied for the highest total in the Marlins organization. The 2022 draftee could be getting a promotion to High-A in the near future.
- By registering an RBI single, Giants rookie Casey Schmitt became the first player this season to get a hit against Steven Okert’s slider.
- Jacob Stallings dropped into a tie for the lowest wins above replacement among MLB hitters in 2023, according to FanGraphs (-0.9 fWAR).
- Peyton Burdick has struck out multiple times in each of his last five starts and his overall strikeout rate is up to 48.6%. Should go without saying that he’ll have to improve substantially in that department to retain an active roster spot once Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl García or Jesús Sánchez come off the injured list.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the sky isn’t falling for the Mets after all. They’ve won five in a row to leapfrog the Marlins in the standings. Framber Valdez threw a shutout against the Athletics and took the MLB lead with 66 innings pitched this season.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 26.3% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 57.7% chance to win their series opener against the Rockies.
- Kevin Barral spoke to infield prospect Jordan McCants about the importance of slowing the game down.
- Luis Arraez’s Marlins coaches and teammates raved to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald about what makes him MLB’s preeminent hit-for-average player.
- Ryan Schlesinger wrote about the great early returns from the trade that brought JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards to the Marlins.
- The teal throwbacks rank as the Marlins’ best current uniform, according to Ethan Budowsky of Just Baseball. “This is not to be debated.”
- Good luck to former Marlins relievers Steve Cishek (2010-2015) and Brandon Kintzler (2020) on launching the “Call to the Pen” podcast. Cishek officially retired earlier this year, but Kintzler hasn’t (yet).
