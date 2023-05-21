If the Miami Marlins were to win their first series in San Francisco since 2017, they’d need big days from Jorge Soler and Jesús Luzardo. Unfortunately, the former’s first 4-hit day since 2019 wasn’t enough to help Miami overcome the Giants' offense in a 7-5 finale loss.

Soler wasted no time in getting Miami off to a quick start, torching an Alex Wood slider for a solo home run (12) in the top of the 1st.

Jorge Soler has only played 9 games in the field this season. He's homered in 4 of them, including 1 in each of his last three starts in the OF.

Fortunately, the fans of the City by the Bay, though, the Giants bats would respond quickly at the hands of rookie Patrick Bailey’s first career home run in the 2nd.

Soler’s second hit of the day - a single that fell in front of right fielder Mike Yastrzemski - would briefly see Miami reclaim the lead in the 3rd.

San Francisco would take their first of two leads following a three-run bottom of the 3rd punctuated by J.D. Davis’ first home run against a left-handed pitcher in 2023.

Just. Dingers.



JD Davis takes on center field and puts the Giants back in front with this 2-run shot

Though he’d settle down to pitch a scoreless 4th and 5th, Luzardo would be charged with 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th while failing to record an out, leaving the left-hander with a final line of 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 8 K’s. The Parkland native, who entered Sunday with a 3.16 ERA, exited watching his season ERA jump to 3.83.

“He pitched well enough to give us a chance to win...The biggest problem was throwing first-pitch strikes,” said manager Skip Schumaker.

Of the 22 batters faced, Luzardo only threw first-pitch strikes to 10 of them.

Catcher Nick Fortes would add his 2nd home run of the season to cut the deficit to 1 in the 4th.

Miami’s last-ditch effort at attempting a comeback would come up short in the 9th, as Jon Berti’s RBI single (his third hit of the day) would cut the Giants' lead to 2 before Camilo Doval got Soler to fly out to end the contest.

Of Note

Losing 2 of 3 in San Francisco, the Marlins have not won a series at Oracle Park since 2017.

Soler’s 4-hit day Sunday was his first such game since 9/11/2019, and the fourth overall in his career. Sunday also made for the first time Soler accomplished said feat in what would be a losing effort for his club.

Despite being charged with 4 earned runs against them Sunday, Alex Wood now owns a career 2.82 ERA against the Marlins. Among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched against them, Wood’s ERA ranks 5th-lowest.

Looking Ahead

Miami continues their West Coast trek Monday when they travel to Colorado to begin a series against the Rockies. Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA) is set to make just his second career start against Colorado. First pitch is slated for 8:40 EST from Coors Field.