- As we await word on whether or not Luis Arraez won National League Player of the Month, enjoy John Turlington’s new Down the Dorsal breakdown of how he hit for the cycle. Nick Turok briefly makes the case for other players to be considered for our Marlin of the Month award. And Louis Addeo-Weiss raves about Arraez’s March/April production in his first What Went Well column of 2023.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Domingo Germán was on the verge of tossing his first career shutout, but somehow, the Yankees ended up losing the game. That drops them down to .500, which means last place in the fierce American League East division. Fernando Tatís Jr. played in San Diego for the first time since being reinstated from his PED suspension. He went 3-for-5 in the Padres’ win. Bryce Harper has completed his Tommy John surgery rehab in barely five months and will return to the Phillies lineup tonight.
- For the 10th—and possibly final—time, Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase is our Marlins Jeopardy champion. Impressive showing by Ethan Eibe in his Jeopardy debut to make him sweat. Here’s the full history of our trivia contest, which we tentatively plan on bringing back later this month.
- We’ve got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Special guests: Mike Kurland and John Rodriguez. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- The Marlins have a 52.4% chance to win their series opener against the Braves, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:45p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:10 p.m. ET) are on the road, while Double-A Pensacola (7:05 p.m. ET) and High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) are at home.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald highlighted these 10 standout prospects from the month of April: Peyton Burdick, Jorge Caballero, Yiddi Cappe, Xavier Edwards, Evan Fitterer, Troy Johnston, Patrick Monteverde, Eury Pérez, Jared Poland and Jefry Yan.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com detailed the base-stealing approach of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the role that Marlins coaches have played in his stolen base volume and efficiency thus far.
- Baseball Trade Values updated their values for Marlins players. Unsurprisingly, Arraez has gone up from $26.6 million in surplus value at the time of his acquisition to $35.3M.
- Star Wars Night jerseys worn by the Jupiter Hammerheads are being auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting Adopt-A-Family.
- Happy 22nd birthday to Torin Montgomery. Through 45 career minor league games, the Marlins first baseman owns a .252/.362/.417 slash line (124 wRC+).
