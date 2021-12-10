Inspired by the iconic game show Jeopardy! and bored by a Major League Baseball lockout that has turned off the faucet of Marlins-related offseason news and rumors, Fish Stripes has turned our attention to creating and presenting fun trivia. Many of the previously scheduled Fish Stripes LIVE shows are being reformatted as Marlins Jeopardy to keep fans entertained and directly involved throughout the winter.

Anybody familiar with Jeopardy! should pick up on our rules quickly. Contestants “buzz in” following the reading of each clue, receiving points for correct responses (which should be voiced in the form of a question) and being deducted that amount for incorrect responses. There is a “Daily Double” hidden within each round of trivia and a “Final Jeopardy!” that awaits at the very end.

Viewers on the Fish Stripes YouTube and Twitch accounts are welcome to comment throughout the show with their guesses—accurate/funny comments will be featured on the screen.

Marlins Jeopardy Season 1 Leaderboard

John Rodriguez (1x champion): 0 points Noah R. Berger: -2600 points Navi: -2800 points

December 8, 2021