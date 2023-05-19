Bryan De La Cruz gets most votes to be Jazz’s fill-in as Marlins CF

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The votes are in from Wednesday’s survey regarding which Marlins player should fill the shoes of Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right turf toe) for the next several weeks. Although all of the candidates received substantial support, Bryan De La Cruz led the way with 29% of the vote.

De La Cruz hasn’t started a game in center field since April 14 and he hasn’t spent even one inning at the position since April 24. Rather, the Marlins have deployed the 26-year-old as their everyday left fielder in recent weeks.

My interpretation of these results are that fans believe DLC deserves the most outfield playing time—regardless of specific position—due to his impact at the plate. His late-April slump is looking like an anomaly as he enters Friday in the midst of a career-best 12-game hitting streak. Overall in 2023, he is slashing .287/.327/.434 (109 wRC+) with comparable production against left-handed and right-handed pitching.

When he's hot, he's HOT



DLC homers for the lead pic.twitter.com/nMVXj81rq9 — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 18, 2023

Since Jazz went down, Garrett Hampson and Xavier Edwards have manned center for the Fish.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.