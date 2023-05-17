Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country.

As you’ve all heard by now, Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right turf toe) is sidelined for at least the next month. But this is no time to pout about it. On Tuesday, the club improved to 3-0 in games that Chisholm has missed this season. Miami enters play on Wednesday at 21-21, good for sole possession of the final National League Wild Card spot. Though I don’t like looking too far ahead, all of their upcoming opponents through June 18 are outside of the current MLB postseason picture. Mediocre quality of competition should help the Fish stay afloat.

Who fills in at center field while Chisholm recovers? The following alternatives are all on the Marlins active roster and have played the position during the 2023 regular season.

Peyton Burdick—seven games as CF this season (five in AAA, two in MLB); 97 wRC+ in 27 PA for Marlins

Bryan De La Cruz—four games as CF this season (all in MLB); 103 wRC+ in 145 PA for Marlins

Xavier Edwards—11 games as CF this season (all in AAA); -13 wRC+ in 6 PA for Marlins

Garrett Hampson—five games as CF this season (four in MLB, one in AAA); 95 wRC+ in 74 for Marlins

Vote for “other” in the survey below if you’re pulling for Jon Berti, Jake Mangum or another Marlins minor leaguer, or a candidate outside the organization who you believe is available to acquire immediately.