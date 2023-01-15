Sunday marks the start of MLB’s 2022-23 international signing period. Across the league, hundreds of amateur players from outside the United States and Canada are turning pro (with more to follow in the coming months). Although these transactions don’t get marketed with the same fervor as MLB Draft picks, their impact on the future of the Marlins could be just as substantial.

Compared to other teams, the Marlins haven’t had much to show for their international signings in recent years. Only three members of their current 40-man roster—Edward Cabrera, Jerar Encarnación and George Soriano—entered the organization through this process. But they are investing more money and energy into this department than ever before, opening a new academy in the Dominican Republic and hiring esteemed executive Oz Ocampo as an assistant general manager.

This is Miami’s second IFA cycle with Adrian Lorenzo as senior director of international operations. Speaking on Fish Stripes Unfiltered last month, Lorenzo estimated that the 2022-23 class will be “a little larger than half” the size of the 2021-22 class. They have a $6,366,900 bonus pool to work with, tied for the largest among all MLB teams. Any bonuses of $10,000 or less do not count against the pool.

Many of the names below tentatively agreed to sign with the Marlins months or even years in advance before officially beginning their careers on January 15. These 32 players are ordered loosely by signing bonus amount (from highest to lowest).

OF/LHP Janero Miller (Bahamas), $950k

Age: 17

Bats: Both

Height/Weight: 6-2/160

Miller is a lefty pitcher with a deep pitch mix and a switch-hitter with the athleticism to potentially stick in center field defensively.

Would the Marlins dare to develop him as a true two-way player? If forced to choose, the early impression among scouts lean toward Miller’s future being on the mound. His fastball velocity currently sits in the low 90s and his big-breaking curveball has above-average potential.

Miller’s signing bonus accounts for approximately 15% of Miami’s total pool.

SS Fabian López (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

Bats: Both

OF Andres Valor (Venezuela), $520k

Age: 17

Bats: Right

OF Osvaldo Heredia (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

Bats: Left

OF Jancory De La Cruz (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

Bats: Left

INF Joseph Tailor (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

Bats: Left

INF Breyias Dean (Bahamas)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

OF Daniel Gaitor (Bahamas), $300k

Age: 16

Bats: Left

Miami Marlins signed OF Daniel Gator from Nassau, Bahamas for 300K#FirmasEnero15 #Jan15SigningDay pic.twitter.com/g9pl2vc0E9 — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

RHP Manuel Genao (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

LHP Keyner Benitez (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

SS Adrian Ibarra (Venezuela)

Age: 16

Bats: Right

OF José Made (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

Bats: Right

OF Khris Almonte (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

RHP Derek Arellan (Venezuela)

Age: 16

C Jeremy Almonte (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

OF Anthony Rodriguez (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

LHP Elier Morillo (Dominican Republic)

RHP Bayant Melo (Dominican Republic)

LHP Luis Porfirio (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

INF Erick Lara (Dominican Republic)

Age: 16

Bats: Left

RHP Yohanfer Santana (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

RHP Jeyson Mejía (Dominican Republic)

Age: 17

C Adrian Bello (Venezuela)

Age: 16

Bats: Right

RHP Brandon Smith (Venezuela)

Age: 17

RHP Oswaldo Aponte (Venezuela)

Age: 16

C Jesús Abreu (Venezuela)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

RHP Hiroshi Takahashi (Japan), $42k

Age: 16

Japanese RHP Hiroshi Takahashi signed with Miami Marlins for 42K. Born in Japan, raised in Venezuela with Bolivian passport and signed in Dominican Republic. — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 15, 2023

RHP Fernando De La Rosa (Dominican Republic)

RHP Hamlet García (Dominican Republic)

C Alexander Requena (Venezuela)

Age: 17

Bats: Right

RHP Darling Reyes (Dominican Republic)

Age: 18

C Nixon Chirinos (Venezuela)

Age: 17

Bats: Right