Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 16, 2023

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (20-21, -56 RD) vs. Nationals (18-23, -20 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

La Pop Take control of your health and feel your best self with our focus on prevention of disease through chiropractic care and functional medicine. Contact La Pop at 305-381-5255 (and let ‘em know Fish Stripes sent you). Schedule Your Visit

Participate in Prediction Time with us by becoming a Super Subscriber on Twitter or YouTube!

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray (140 ERA+ this season)

Nationals Notes: The Nats were dominated by the Marlins in 2022, with Miami winning 15 of their 19 matchups (including 12 of the first 13)...Meneses is steadily digging himself out of a lousy start to the season with a nine-game hitting streak, during which time he has driven in 12 runs...This will be Garrett’s first time facing the team that originally drafted him in 2014...Thomas (1.483 OPS in 12 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Luzardo among available Nationals players.

Marlins Game Notes (coming soon)

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (129 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP JT Chargois (right oblique strain) returned from rehab and reinstated from the 15-day IL

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Wendle in, Jon Berti out

Additional Marlins Notes: All signs point to Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right turf toe) going on the IL soon and Xavier Edwards returning from Triple-A Jacksonville to fill in for him...Chargois retired all 13 batters he faced prior to his injury and was similarly effective during his minor league rehab assignment...Cooper (1.457 OPS in 15 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Gray among available Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Isaac Azout and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@IsaacAzout and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Daniel will handle the game recap article.