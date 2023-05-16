Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Congrats to Victor Mesa Jr. (Pensacola) on being selected as the Southern League Player of the Week.
- Reminder that we are awaiting details about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s off-day visit to see a foot specialist. JT Chargois (right oblique strain) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list. No corresponding move is necessary—he’s replacing A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation), who was placed on the IL Sunday.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Oakland Athletics have reached a binding deal with Bally’s to build a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas, which will seat approximately 30,000 fans and use a partially retractable roof. The crucial next step is securing $395 million in public funding. Michael Wacha carried a no-hitter threw seven innings against the Royals, establishing a new career high with 11 strikeouts in the process. Nolan Arenado has put his slow start to the season behind him by homering in four straight games (the Cardinals have won all four).
- We've got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Special guest: Hans Herrera.
- The Marlins have a 62.4% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals, per FanGraphs. Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home while Triple-A Jacksonville (6:05 p.m. ET) is on the road.
- John Turlington is back with a new Down the Dorsal video breakdown. This one revisits Miami’s comeback win against the Braves on April 27. Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any future episodes.
- Next up in Hector Rodriguez’s series of 2023 MLB Draft prospect profiles: Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr.
- Sandy Alcantara ranked 12th, Jesús Luzardo ranked 28th, Eury Pérez ranked 40th, Braxton Garrett ranked 71st and Edward Cabrera ranked 74th on Nick Pollack’s updated list of Top 100 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball.
- Garrett has substituted his four-seam fastball for a cutter. Good thread from Marlins Fishbag (in Japanese) about what makes his new offering effective.
- Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers checked in on key storylines from the first quarter of the 2023 Marlins season, including the team’s “revolving door” of players, disappointing starting rotation and quiet bats.
