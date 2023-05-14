Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 14, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (19-21, -58 RD) vs. Reds (18-21, -29 RD) game thread. Miami has suddenly lost eight of their last 11 games. Happy Mother’s Day!

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Luke Weaver (65 ERA+ this season)

Reds Notes: Jake Fraley has been the difference-maker in this series, driving in eight of Cincinnati’s 13 runs. Only Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have more RBI at LoanDepot Park in 2023 than Fraley does. Let that sink in....Weaver joined the Reds rotation on April 20 and has allowed at least four earned runs in every start. He struggles to prevent homers...After throwing 55 pitches over the last two days, closer Alexis Díaz won’t be available.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (73 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: 1B Garrett Cooper (inner ear infection) returned from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day IL; OF Jesús Sánchez (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Burdick, Cooper, Fortes and Hampson in, Peyton Burdick, Yuli Gurriel, Jesús Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins offense is completely devoid of left-handed power for the time being with Sánchez landing on the IL and Jazz Chisholm Jr. taking it day-to-day with a right foot contusion...Garrett has large platoon splits, particularly this season. Right-handed batters have combined for a 1.020 OPS against him compared to a .632 OPS for lefties. That’s why the Reds are deploying an all-RHB lineup.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Louis Addeo-Weiss and Alex Krutchik are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@addeo_louis00 and @AlexKrutchikCJN) for in-game updates.

Louis will handle the game recap article.