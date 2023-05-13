Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 13, 2023

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (19-20, -57 RD) vs. Reds (17-21, -28 RD) game thread. Fittingly, the Marlins are hosting their annual Cuban Heritage Day on a Legacy Saturday with the team wearing their Sugar Kings uniforms.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Derek Law (174 ERA+ this season)

Reds Notes: A Reds bullpen game may seem favorable for the Marlins, but when Nick Lodolo was previously scratched on Thursday, Law and three other relievers combined to shut out the Mets...Kevin Newman (.778 OPS in 10 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Reds players...This morning, the Reds revealed their own City Connect uniforms (they won’t be used today).

With Nick Lodolo scratched from todays game, RP Derek Law will open for the Reds. He’s made one “start” this year, throwing 1.2 IP against the Mets a couple days ago.



Courtesy of https://t.co/ktR2b0Xg9Q, here’s a graphic illustrating who’s available out of the bullpen today pic.twitter.com/jfDAPclndm — Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN) May 13, 2023

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (96 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez in, Peyton Burdick out

Additional Marlins Notes: Alcantara is coming off his second-best outing of the season in which he took a shutout bid into the ninth inning...After a few nice moments earlier in the year, Gurriel’s offensive numbers are eerily similar to what he did in 2022 (the poor performance that made him settle for a minor league deal in the first place)...Not to continue piling on Segura, but he’s driven in only three runs all season. Meanwhile, every other qualified MLB hitter has at least 7 RBI. It’d be easier to tolerate his slump if he occasionally made some productive outs.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Alex Krutchik and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates.

Hector will handle the game recap article.