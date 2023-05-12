Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 12, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (19-19, -54 RD) vs. Reds (16-21, -31 RD) game thread. Happy Eury Day!

It’s here and it’s perfect. Eury Pérez will be rocking number 39. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/UFyCqlvFaT — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) May 12, 2023

It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Graham Ashcraft (127 ERA+ this season)

Reds Notes: After playing in each of his team’s first 37 games, the availability of hot-hitting TJ Friedl could be limited during this series due to side soreness...The Reds have struggled mightily on the road this season (4-12 record). That’s largely because they’ve been unable to slug away from Cincinnati with only seven home runs in 609 plate appearances...Closer Alexis Díaz has been practically perfect in 2023 with the exception of his April 8 outing. In his other 11 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, Díaz has a 0.00 ERA while stranding six of seven inherited baserunners.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Eury Pérez (MLB debut)

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Eury Pérez selected from Double-A Pensacola; RHP Chi Chi González designated for assignment

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Gurriel and Segura in, Jon Berti, Garrett Hampson and Jesús Sánchez out; Arraez switches from 1B to 2B, Burdick switches from LF to RF

Additional Marlins Notes: Sánchez (right hamstring) is notably absent despite having the platoon advantage against Ashcraft...With Thursday’s well-timed off day and Sandy Alcantara lined up for Saturday, Skip Schumaker can go to his bullpen early if Pérez “doesn’t have it.” Even if the prospect dazzles, he has no history of surpassing 90 pitches in an official game...Segura is playing for the first time since being ejected from Monday’s game. He’s one of seven qualified MLB hitters this season who remain homerless.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@kevin_barral and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates.

Kevin will handle the game recap article.