For the 2013 Miami Marlins, wins were rare. Of Miami’s 62 wins, however, seven came in walk-off fashion.

That was the case on this day 10 years as the Marlins overcame a deficit in their final at-bat for a second walk-off win in as many days over the New York Mets. A wild pitch ultimately gave the Marlins a 2-1 victory.

The Marlins had just three hits off New York starter Jeremy Hefner as they came to bat in the bottom of the ninth at Marlins Park on April 30, 2013. With the Mets leading 1-0, Hefner was sent back out for the ninth to try to finish the contest.

Pinch hitter Chris Coghlan got the Miami rally started by singling to left field on a 3-1 pitch. After a passed ball moved Coghlan into scoring position, Juan Pierre laid down a bunt.

Catcher Anthony Recker tried to get Coghlan at third. Coghlan appeared to have come off the base on his slide but was called safe. With runners on the corners and nobody out, Hefner’s night was over.

The Mets turned to closer Brandon Lyon. On a 3-2 pitch, Donovan Solano singled to right, scoring Coghlan and moving Pierre to third. Now tied 1-1, Lyon intentionally walked Placido Polanco.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Greg Dobbs came to the plate. Dobbs wouldn’t have to swing the bat. Lyon’s first pitch to Dobbs squirted past Recker and Pierre scored easily to give Miami its second come-from-behind walk-off victory in as many days.

The teams combined for just nine hits in the contest. Solano and New York’s Lucas Duda each had two for their respective teams. A sacrifice fly from Recker in the fifth served as the Mets’ lone run. Ryan Webb pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Marlins to pick up the win.

The Marlins would notably close the 2013 season with back-to-back walk-off wins. Before that, they closed April with consecutive walk-off victories. The second of those came on a wild pitch and on this day one decade ago.