Throughout their history, the Florida/Miami Marlins have won plenty of series, including two World Series.

As an expansion franchise early on however, things were tough. But on this day 30 years ago, the Marlins clinched their first series victory ever.

After dropping the opening contest of a 3-game series against their expansion sister, the Colorado Rockies, 5-4, the Florida Marlins took the second game at Mile High Stadium, 2-1. As the teams met on April 25, 1993 in a Sunday afternoon contest, it was the Marlins who dominated, 11-1.

After plating two runs in the third, Florida put the game out of reach early with an eight-run fourth inning. The frame was highlighted by Junior Felix’s grand slam.

At the plate, Jeff Conine and Alex Arias each went 3-for-5. Arias drove in three runs and scored another while Conine plated a pair of runs and scored two more. Benito Santiago, Chuck Carr and Walt Weiss all scored two runs in the victory. As a team, the Marlins went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Picking up the win for Florida on the mound was Ryan Bowen, who allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings. The only run for the Rockies was driven in by Vinny Castilla and scored by a future Marlins manager named Joe Girardi. That run came in the ninth inning off a rookie pitcher named Trevor Hoffman.

The Marlins would sweep a 2-game series over the reigning National League champion Atlanta Braves later in the week and have taken hundreds of series since. The first-ever series victory however, came on this day three decades ago.