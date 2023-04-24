Sunday’s Games
- Sunday’s Marlins MiLB scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 3-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 11-5; High-A Beloit lost, 11-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 10-9 (F/11). The Jumbo Shrimp wore adorable, brightly colored uniforms. Griffin Conine (Pensacola) became the all-time Blue Wahoos home run leader with his 38th long ball as a member of the team. Chase Luttrell (Jupiter) erupted for four hits after never previously having more than two in a MiLB game.
- Encouraging news on Sandy Alcantara (biceps tendinitis) and Joey Wendle (intercostal strain). Alcantara will start on Wednesday while Wendle is on track to be reinstated from the injured list early next week.
- Listen back to Sunday’s State of the Fish Twitter Space, the longest call-in show we’ve done so far this season.
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Pirates have surged to 16-7, the best record in the National League. Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida homered twice in the same inning, while Max Muncy has homered 10(!!!!!!!!!!) times in the last two weeks. Jacob deGrom has taken his rightful place as the MLB leader in strikeouts (43).
- Looking back at Marlins vs. Guardians series predictions made by Fish Stripes staffers and Super Subscribers, the slight majority of us correctly had Miami winning the series. Alex Carver received the lone a Series MVP point for his Josh Bell pick. Subscribe now to participate in Prediction Time prior to every Marlins series.
- We've got a new edition of Fish Stripes LIVE for you on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Special guests: Kyle Kruse and Ryan Schlesinger.
- Entering this new week, the Marlins have 25.2% odds of making the postseason, per FanGraphs. They have a 31.2% chance to win their series opener against the Braves.
- Bryan Hoeing already seemed like the logical choice to be called up for Tuesday’s start. One of his hometown news organizations, The 812, reported that will be case. The Marlins must make a corresponding 40-man roster move before then.
- I provided the full play-by-play details for Dylan Floro’s “hidden no-hitter.” He recorded 27 consecutive outs between surrendering hits to Daniel Vogelbach (March 30) and José Ramírez (April 22). I had more to say about Floro and every other Marlins reliever on The Offishial Show.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball explained why it is imperative for the Marlins to extend Luis Arraez.
- The Marlins television broadcast embarrassingly mixed up the Mesa brothers when trying to spotlight Victor Mesa Jr.’s hot start to the season.
