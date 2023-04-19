During the 2013 season, the Miami Marlins posted the worst road record in all of Major League Baseball. Despite finishing 26-55 away from Marlins Park, there were some moments to feel good about.

One of those came on this day 10 years ago. Miami picked up its second road win of the season with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, thanks to a ninth-inning home run from Justin Ruggiano.

An All-Star the previous season, the Reds sent out closer Aroldis Chapman as the contest at Great American Ball Park went to the ninth tied 1-1 on April 19, 2013. Chapman was able to get Chris Valaika to ground out to open the inning, but against Ruggiano, he wouldn’t be so lucky.

One of the hardest throwers in baseball, Chapman went with his fastball, but left it up. Ruggiano didn’t miss it as he was able to blast the 3-1 pitch over the wall in left-center field, giving the Marlins their first lead of the night.

Steve Cishek would ultimately close things out. After giving up an infield single to Zack Cozart, Cishek was able to get the heart of the Cincinnati order—Joey Votto, Brandon Phillips and Jay Bruce—on a total of nine pitches. With the win, Miami improved to 4-13.

The lone Cincinnati run of the contest came early as Votto’s sacrifice fly chased home Shin-Soo Choo to get the scoring started against Miami starter Kevin Slowey. Placido Polanco nearly gave the Marlins the lead in the third after he singled home the first run off Mat Latos but Donovan Solano was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second.

During the 2013 season, Ruggiano would set career-highs for games played (128), hits (94), home runs (18), RBIs (50) and stolen bases. Over two years with the Marlins, Ruggiano hit 31 home runs. The lone game-winner came on this day a decade ago.