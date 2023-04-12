For the first time in nearly two years, the Miami Marlins have won a series in Philadelphia, taking Wednesday’s rubber game in a 10-inning thriller.

Right-hander Edward Cabrera was under the microscopic after being betrayed by awful control in each of his previous two outings. His composure was tested immediately after allowing consecutive singles to Bryson Stott and Trea Turner in the bottom of the first inning. But he escaped that jam unscathed and put together an encouraging start overall.

On the eve of his 25th birthday, Cabrera used his curveball 32 times (third-highest total of his MLB career). It generated five whiffs, and more importantly, nine called strikes.

Cabrera’s final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 0 HR (82 pitches/50 strikes)

Comparing Edward Cabrera's pitch usage in each of his 3 starts



More curveballs today than his first 2 starts combined



First 2 starts were with Nick Fortes catching; paired with Jacob Stallings today pic.twitter.com/zcgoUYIPJL — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 12, 2023

Unsurprisingly, recent cyclist Luis Arraez scored the first Marlins run. He doubled against Aaron Nola in the top of the fourth and put Miami ahead 1-0 following Bryan De La Cruz’s RBI single.

The Marlins lineup failed to do any more damage until the eighth. Protecting a 2-1 Phillies lead, the practically unhittable José Alvarado challenged Jorge Soler with an 100 mile-per-hour fastball. Alvarado did not elevate it as much as he intended and Soler launched it for a game-tying solo shot. Soler was constantly getting underneath the ball throughout this Marlins road trip, so Alvarado did him a huge favor by missing low in the zone.

A.J. Puk pitched around a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, so the Marlins got a taste of extra innings for the first time this season.

De La Cruz came through again in the 10th with a go-ahead single to right field off of Craig Kimbrel.

Despite the distraction of an automatic runner on second base, Puk looked even better in the following inning. He shut the door with a strikeout and a pair of lazy fly balls.

Additional Info

Avisaíl García (left hamstring soreness) missed his third straight game. The Marlins instead turned to Garrett Hampson in a crucial pinch-hitting situation in the seventh inning and Hampson completed the game as the club’s right fielder. Hampson still hasn’t reached base safely in any of his seven plate appearances this season.

Arraez’s batting average dropped to .500, but that’s still good enough to lead all qualified MLB hitters.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had his second career “golden sombrero” (four-strikeout game). Just like last season, he’s showing dramatic platoon splits with a .286 OPS in his first 14 plate appearances against left-handed pitching.

Jacob Stallings registered exit velocities of 104.1 mph, 104.1 mph (again) and 100.4 mph. Last week’s back tightness episode seems to be fully behind him.

Shortly after the final out, the Marlins announced that they’ve signed free agent Archie Bradley to a minor league deal.

Determined to defend his roster spot, Andrew Nardi struck out the side with authority.

Skip Schumaker’s Postgame Press Conference

The Marlins are off on Thursday. They’ll begin a six-game homestand by hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.