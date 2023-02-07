Marlins Podcast Episodes
- This season’s Marlins giveaway schedule is dripping with nostalgia. In April alone, you can get a 30th anniversary car flag (Apr. 2), a short-sleeve hoodie celebrating the franchise’s two World Series championships (Apr. 16) and a reversible floppy hat with the Florida Marlins logo and colors (Apr. 30). There are also bobblehead giveaways on Jul. 9 and Aug. 27 featuring yet-to-be-announced Marlins alumni.
- Jon Berti and the Marlins avoided an arbitration hearing. After he filed at $2.3 million and Miami filed at $1.9 million, they settled at the midpoint, according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. He has a $3.5 million club option for 2024 that includes $625,000 in incentives based on total plate appearances this season. The option comes with a $25,000 buyout.
The option on the contract is for $3.5M and comes with a $25K buyout. Berti can boost the value of that option up to $4.125M depending on how many plate appearances he accrues during the 2023 season.— Steve Adams (@Adams_Steve) February 7, 2023
- Carlos Beltrán will serve as a special assistant to Mets general manager Billy Eppler. He tried broadcasting last season (and wasn’t particularly good at it, in my opinion). Now, Beltrán returns to the organization that he spent seven seasons playing for.
- Pool D of the World Baseball Classic—being hosted in Miami—continues to leak star power with the news of Puerto Rico’s Carlos Correa withdrawing from the tournament. Correa and his wife are due to deliver their second child around that time.
- The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team beat Duke easily on Monday with Jon Jay, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl García and Jorge Soler in attendance.
- Keith Law of The Athletic updated his Marlins Top 20 prospects list. Law’s emphasis on players’ ceilings has historically led to some unorthodox rankings, though his 2023 edition has a lot in common with the rest of the industry. He’s relatively high on Joe Mack (fifth-ranked Marlins prospect) and low on Nasim Nuñez (unranked).
- The Marlins FanFest Caravan rolls on with two events today: a baseball to business breakfast at LoanDepot Park (8 a.m.) and Field Day at Doral Meadow Park (6 p.m.).
