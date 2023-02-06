- The Dodgers and old friend Miguel Rojas have agreed on a contract extension through the 2024 season with a 2025 club option (first reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase). It guarantees him $11 million over the next two years. I’m surprised by the precise timing, as Rojas is coming off a significant wrist injury and hasn’t yet had game reps to demonstrate that he’s back to full strength. But hey, not my money.
- Need a refresher on the whereabouts of the other departed 2022 Marlins players? Check this out.
- Enrique Burgos, one of the few active Panamanian players with MLB experience, did not receive permission from the Marlins to participate in the World Baseball Classic. He figures to get a handful of Grapefruit League appearances.
- Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral found Jorge Soler to be in a good mood during Saturday’s tee ball event at Coral Reef Park.
- The Marlins FanFest Caravan rolls on with two events today: a Black History Month school activity at Poinciana Park Elementary (9 a.m.) and a Versailles Ventanita Marlins Takeover (1 p.m.).
- Via David Wilson of the Miami Herald, “exploratory talks” have taken place between the Florida Panthers and the Marlins about the possibility of playing an outdoor NHL game at LoanDepot Park. Many other MLB venues have hosted such games over the last decade, but warm winter conditions in Miami complicate the situation.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm sees Ian Lewis as a “potential five-tool player” who could be primed for a breakout season in 2023.
- Roc Nation Sports held a fancy brunch for their clients on Saturday in Los Angeles, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Xavier Edwards. Jazz being Jazz, he went to the event shirtless (nothing underneath his blazer).
- Happy 25th birthday to Anthony Maldonado. The right-handed reliever has posted a 3.23 ERA and 3.39 FIP in his Marlins minor league career (103.0 IP).
Loading comments...